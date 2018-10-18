Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – A tractor-trailer with more than 21,000 pounds of food is about to make the haul from South Jersey to Georgia to help out with Hurricane Michael relief.

The Food Bank of South Jersey is part of the Feeding America network. They’re helping out the Second Harvest Food Bank in southern Georgia, which has been depleted helping out people affected by Hurricane Michael.

Twenty-one pallets of food will go to the food bank in Georgia and then get distributed to families in need. The items heading south are actually some of our favorite snacks that have long shelf lives and hearty items like granola and cereal bars.

This is part of an ongoing effort at the Food Bank of South Jersey to help neighbors beyond our region.

“We actually helped out with Hurricane Florence relief efforts too,” said Charles Hosier, the food bank’s director of operations. “Whenever they make a request, if we have the additional food, we’re more than happy to help out. And in this kind of situation around the holiday season, it makes us feel great that we can help out a sister food bank.”

Sending 21,000 pounds of food is a lot, but officials at the food bank say it won’t hurt their ability to take care of people in our local area. However, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, so if you’re able to make donations, it is certainly appreciated.