Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Elle is facing backlash after the lifestyle magazine shared a very misleading tweet in an effort to spark voter registration.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up,” tweeted Elle Thursday afternoon. A link accompanied that same tweet, making followers and other Twitter users think that it would lead to an article about the impending end to the famed relationship.

Bob Newhart Returns On A New Episode Of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Instead, the link directed users to a landing page prompting people to register to vote.

“So far in the primaries, women have beat long-time incumbents and created historic races, all while redefining what it looks like to be a woman in politics. And now you have the opportunity to vote for them, or whomever you choose, in the midterm elections,” writes the nonprofit When We All Vote.

When We All Vote is partnered with Rock the Vote and features well-known co-chairs, such as Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw.

Elle is now facing a very strong response following the tweet.

With over 1,000 likes, nearly 800 retweets, and a bevy of comments in their thread, users are making it clear that they find the tweet “unethical.”

This is trash nonsense. Who do you think you are reaching with this? Guess what? One can be civic minded and interested in celebrity gossip. Do better. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 18, 2018

Some users even went as far as to block Elle’s Twitter.

I was gonna vote but now I don’t wanna — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) October 18, 2018

Others were worried that it would validate the claims of “fake news” in relation to the media.

“Why use click bait for voter registration?” asked one Twitter user as she expressed concern over the tweet.