PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Burger King says their new sandwich will actually give you nightmares!

It’s called the “Nightmare King” and it comes it ¼ lb of savory flame-grilled beef, a 100% white meat crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick cut bacon, creamy mayonnaise, and onions all assembled on a glazed green sesame seed bun.

Burger King tells CBS Philly they partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, Inc. and Goldforest Inc. to conduct a scientific study over 10 nights with 100 participants who ate the Nightmare King before they went to bed.

Researchers say the chances of a nightmare increased by 3.5 times after participants ate the “Nightmare King.”

“According to previous studies, 4% of the population experiences nightmares in any given night” said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, a specialized somnologist and the study’s lead doctor. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

The Nightmare King will be available in participating Burger King restaurants for a limited time beginning October 22 for $6.39.