PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After receiving football’s greatest honor in August, Brian Dawkins will finally receive his Hall of Fame ring during halftime of the Eagles’ game vs. the Panthers Sunday afternoon.

Dawkins was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the summer and now he’ll have his chance to celebrate with the fans who meant so much to him.

Dawkins is one of the greatest to ever wear an Eagles uniform. During his 16-year career, Weapon X revolutionized the safety position with his bone-crunching hits and his ability to make plays in the secondary and behind the line of scrimmage.

Dawkins is just one of just five players in NFL history to have 30 career interceptions and 20 sacks, according to the Eagles’ website.

During his 13 seasons with the Eagles — he later spent three with the Broncos — Dawkins was a beast, recording 34 interceptions, 32 forced fumbles, 21 sacks, 16 fumble recoveries, while scoring four touchdowns. He was simply a playmaker.

The 3-3 Eagles host the 3-2 Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday.