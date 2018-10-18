  • CBS 3On Air

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS) — Police in Portland are sniffing around for clues after someone stole a 50 pound nose from a family’s porch.

Officials Find More Than 250 Snakes, Alligators And Skunks In Montgomery County Home

The family has put signs up around the neighborhood in an attempt to figure out who took the unique Halloween decoration.

It may seem like a laughing matter or like a skit from Portlandia, the family says it’s important to them.

stolen halloween nose2 50 Pound Nose Stolen From Familys Porch In Portland

Credit: CBS3

The children explained why the nose was so important and how they decorated it throughout the year for different holidays. And while they hope their nose is returned sooner rather than later, they also wonder if the thief will be punished.

“And hopefully they get grounded,” says one of the family’s young members.

Burger King Says Their New Burger Can Induce Nightmares

The family hopes the nose is returned in time to continue the Halloween tradition.

