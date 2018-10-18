Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PORTLAND, Ore. (CBS) — Police in Portland are sniffing around for clues after someone stole a 50 pound nose from a family’s porch.

The family has put signs up around the neighborhood in an attempt to figure out who took the unique Halloween decoration.

It may seem like a laughing matter or like a skit from Portlandia, the family says it’s important to them.

The children explained why the nose was so important and how they decorated it throughout the year for different holidays. And while they hope their nose is returned sooner rather than later, they also wonder if the thief will be punished.

“And hopefully they get grounded,” says one of the family’s young members.

The family hopes the nose is returned in time to continue the Halloween tradition.