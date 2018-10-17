Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS) — GH Foods CA, LLC is recalling approximately 940 pounds of ready-to-eat salad with chicken products that are sold by Whole Foods Market and other stores.

The California-based company announced Wednesday the recall of ready-to-eat salads with chickens due to a corn ingredient that may have been contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria bacteria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the salads were produced on various dates from Oct. 9, 2018 through Oct. 13, 2018.

The following products are being recalled:

9.75-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/18/18.

10-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BBQ STYLE CHOPPED SALAD WITH CHICKEN” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

6-lbs. bagged kit containing “BBQ Style Salad Kit with White Chicken” and Use By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/22/18.

8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “365 BY WHOLE FOODS MARKET CHICKEN FAJITA SALAD” and Best If Sold By dates from 10/17/18 to 10/20/18.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or otherwise due to the consumption of these food products.

Officials say that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The most common symptoms of Salmonella are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment.

Listeria symptoms can be recognized as fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.

Both illnesses are treatable.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Nelia Alamo, VP of Communications for GH Foods CA, LLC, at 916-638-8825.