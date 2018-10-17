Comments
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Newtown Township are investigating small fires inside the women’s locker room at Bucks County Community College.
Police say officers responded to the college around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a fire in the locker room.
Police say security personnel arrived on the scene and extinguished a series of small fires.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fires is under investigation.