BREAKING:10-Year-Old Girl Struck In Hit-And-Run After Getting Off School Bus In Exeter Township, Police Say
Filed Under:Bucks County Community College, Local, Local TV, Newtown Township Police
(credit: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Newtown Township are investigating small fires inside the women’s locker room at Bucks County Community College.

Police say officers responded to the college around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a fire in the locker room.

Police say security personnel arrived on the scene and extinguished a series of small fires.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s