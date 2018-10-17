  • CBS 3On Air

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is facing charges including worker’s compensation fraud and theft Wednesday.

The suspect is Carl Wayne Stokes, 51, of Bridgeton Township.

Stokes had received worker’s compensation assistance since November for an incident at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

carl wayne stokes Police: Bucks County Man Faces Workers Compensation Fraud, Theft Charges

Credit: CBS3

Police say Facebook posts after that time show him offering guided fishing tours.

Undercover detectives from Bucks County scheduled a half-day fishing outing with Stokes in June as part of their investigation.

