EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl has been hospitalized following a hit-and-run while she was getting off her school bus in Exeter Township.

Exeter Township police say the girl was exiting the bus on West 47th and Oak Parkway, when a red SUV ran through the bus stop sign and blinking red lights, striking her.

Police say the SUV then fled the scene.

The SUV is described as an Acura MDX with a partial Pennsylvania license plate of KDX.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call police at 610-779-1490.