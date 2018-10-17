BREAKING:10-Year-Old Girl Struck In Hit-And-Run After Getting Off School Bus In Exeter Township, Police Say
Filed Under:Exeter Township Police, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl has been hospitalized following a hit-and-run while she was getting off her school bus in Exeter Township.

Exeter Township police say the girl was exiting the bus on West 47th and Oak Parkway, when a red SUV ran through the bus stop sign and blinking red lights, striking her.

exeter twp hit and run 2 Police: 10 Year Old Girl Struck In Hit And Run After Getting Off School Bus In Exeter Township

(credit: Exeter Township Police)

Police say the SUV then fled the scene.

The SUV is described as an Acura MDX with a partial Pennsylvania license plate of KDX.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call police at 610-779-1490.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s