PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia church says they will share their winnings if they have the winning Mega Millions ticket on Friday.

Officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the Mega Millions prize Tuesday night. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9.

The Resurrection of Our Lord Parish says if you like or share their Facebook post ahead of Friday’s drawing they will share the money with you if they win. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The largest lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when some California office workers won $543 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good, at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)