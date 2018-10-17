Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police want to get the word out about an uptick in car thefts across the city.

This year in Philadelphia so far, there have been 4,513 stolen vehicles, which is a 6 percent increase over this time last year.

“The number one reason the stolen auto rate is up over 6 percent in the city from this time last year, is the fact that nearly 25 percent of all vehicles stolen are suspected to have been taken as a result of the keys having been lost, stolen or left inside of the vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith.

Here are some tips from police to keep your vehicle safe:

First, it may seem obvious, but don’t leave any keys in the car.

Second, know where your keys are, especially when you’re out in public.

And third, don’t leave your car running unattended for any reason, including to warm it up in cold weather.