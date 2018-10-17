Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lottery machines and lottery players are turning up Wednesday night.
Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $900 Million; $1 Million Winners Reported In New Jersey, Pennsylvania
Players are grabbing their tickets to find out if they won after the Powerball was drawn earlier in the evening.
The $378 million drawing could make one lucky person a big winner.
Bucks County Corrections Officer ‘Captain Catfish’ Accused Of Worker’s Comp Fraud
The winning numbers are 3, 57, 64, 68, 69, and the Powerball is 15.