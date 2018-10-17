Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lottery machines and lottery players are turning up Wednesday night.

Players are grabbing their tickets to find out if they won after the Powerball was drawn earlier in the evening.

The $378 million drawing could make one lucky person a big winner.

The winning numbers are 3, 57, 64, 68, 69, and the Powerball is 15.