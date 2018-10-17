Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – First Lady Melania Trump’s plane suffered a “mechanical issue” while on her way to Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

The plane, which departed Joint Base Andrews Air base in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was forced to turn around about ten minutes after takeoff. The plane was reportedly carrying the First Lady and a pool of press members.

Reports from inside the plane say Secret Service officers hopped up from their seats and rushed toward the front of the plane. A few moments later a thin haze of smoke could be seen. A strong burning smell was also reported.

Press members were brought wet towels and told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong. A crew member reported “a malfunctioning comms unit” had overheated, but the White House has not confirmed those details.

Within minutes, the smoke reportedly cleared and the smell slowly began to dissipate.

There were no reported injuries.

Melania Trump was on her way to Philadelphia to meet with families at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital whose children were affected by exposure to opioid while in the womb.

Officials say the First Lady’s trip will continue today.