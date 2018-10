Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Oldmans Township snarled traffic early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on I-295 southbound, past Auburn/Pedricktown (exit 7).

All lanes were closed, but traffic is now getting by on the shoulder.

Injuries were reported, but no word on the extent of injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.