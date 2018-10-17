  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drones and 3D technology may be used to help rebuild war-torn cities in Syria and Iraq.

A French company is creating digital reconstructions of cultural heritage sites.

drone rebuild cities2 Drones, 3D Technology Could Help Rebuild War Torn Cities

Credit: CBS3

Technicians are using drones to photograph at-risk or destroyed sites. Then, they combine those images with artificial intelligence to produce 3D versions of the sites.

An exhibition of the digital reconstructions opened at the Arab World Institute Wednesday.

