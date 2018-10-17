Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drones and 3D technology may be used to help rebuild war-torn cities in Syria and Iraq.

Sudden Cardiac Death Study Hopes To Solve Commonly Misdiagnosed Disease

A French company is creating digital reconstructions of cultural heritage sites.

Technicians are using drones to photograph at-risk or destroyed sites. Then, they combine those images with artificial intelligence to produce 3D versions of the sites.

Short People Are Angrier, More Violent Than Tall People, CDC Says

An exhibition of the digital reconstructions opened at the Arab World Institute Wednesday.