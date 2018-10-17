  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware State Police and Delaware Capitol Police are asking the public for help in locating a man who escaped from the Sussex County Courthouse Tuesday.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:00 p.m on Oct. 16.

Ronald N. Stow, 24, escaped from the custody of the Delaware Capitol Police. At the time of his escape, Stow was wanted for multiple charges including burglary, unlawful use of a payment card, and theft from of a victim over 62 years of age.

ronald n stow 2018 10 18 01 48 37 Delaware State Police Search For Escaped Inmate In Georgetown

Credit: Delaware State Police

There is an active warrant out for Stow for escape charges, police say.

Stow was last seen driving a black Ford Focus with Delaware registration 376330. He was traveling eastbound on South Bedford Street in Georgetown.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 103 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on where Stow is, they are asked to call 911 immediately or to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Tips can also be sent online to Delaware Crime Stoppers.

