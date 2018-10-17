Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia received a spooky surprise Wednesday morning to get them in the Halloween spirit.

Spirit Halloween surprised children with awesome wheelchair costumes. Spirit aims to make sure that Halloween is a fun time of the year for all children, despite physical limitations.

Costumes transformed wheelchairs into monster trucks, princess carriages and rocket ships, to name a few.

For the first time, Spirit will also be selling wheelchair costumes online.

‘Leave The Mask At Home’: AMC Reminds Guests No Masks Or Weapons Allowed For ‘Halloween’ Premiere

All patients were treated to a surprise Halloween party thrown by Spirit.

Patients and their families dressed in costumes and participated in festive games and crafts.

Through the Spirit of Children program, Spirit Halloween will host nearly 100 parties across the country so patients who otherwise wouldn’t be able to participate in Halloween traditions can enjoy the fun of the season.

The program has raised more than $580,000 to date for CHOP.