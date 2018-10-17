  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How healthy will the world be in the future?

If current trends continue, the answer is better off than we are today. A new report in the journal, “The Lancet,” says life expectancy will be higher for both women and men by the year 2040.

The average life span in the U.S. was 78.7 years in 2016, but the study suggests Americans will live to be 79.8 years in 2040.

The study also forecasts the major causes of death will be diabetes, heart and kidney disease and lung cancer in 2040.

