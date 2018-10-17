Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Two people were killed after flames tore through a home in Burlington County, Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 8:43 p.m. in the 500 block of Willow Boulevard in Browns Mills.

Firefighters rescued three people who were trapped inside of the home.

Medics rushed the victims to the hospital, where two of them died. The third victim’s condition is unclear.

Officials say it appears the fire started in a garage and quickly spread to the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.