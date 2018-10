Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Welch’s wants you to know grape juice isn’t just for kids — it’s a manly drink.

The company launched a new ad campaign, depicting burly men picking grapes, driving trucks, and guzzling down grape juice.

The ads also include fast-motion, grape-pounding manufacturing sequences meant to appeal to men.

Welch’s embarked on the “tough as grapes” ad campaign after their research showed Gen-x men were a reliable consumer base for juice.