Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – State police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attempted to assault one of their own in Chester County.

The incident happened on Strasburg Road at the round-about with Romansville Road in West Bradford Township just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Little is known about the attack, other than the trooper was off-duty at the time.

Officials say the male suspect was driving a black Chevrolet pick-up truck.

If you witnessed anything please contact Embreeville Station at 610-486-6280.