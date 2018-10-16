Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities in Montgomery County say a man was shot and killed during a traffic dispute on Monday night.

The shooting happened at Dewey and Front Streets in Cheltenham Township just after 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say 29-year-old Rithina Torn approached a dark-colored vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. That’s when police say the driver fired multiple shots, striking Torn twice.

Torn was taken to Einstein Hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information concerning this homicide is asked to call the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.

