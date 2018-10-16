  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after a driver says someone shot him while he was on the Roosevelt Boulevard.

The driver told police it happened early Tuesday morning, but the exact location remains unclear, because police say, the driver keeps changing his story.

The driver took a taxi cab to Jefferson University hospital in Center City.

Police say friends, who were in the car at the time, followed behind in the bullet-riddled car.

The driver was shot multiple times, but is expected to be OK.

He has since been released from the hospital.

