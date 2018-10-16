Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only one PATCO station will remain open in Philadelphia following a power cable issue for Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

PATCO says that due to an immediate emergency repair and a power outage, all PATCO Locust Street stations will be closed at 9th, 12th and 15th Streets.

The only PATCO Philadelphia station that will remain open is 8th and Market while SEPTA makes emergency repairs.

The Locust Street stations will be closed from 2 p.m. until further notice.

SEPTA says crews were doing scheduled maintenance work when a power line was accidentally damaged.

PACTO customers are advised to consider alternate travel arrangements.