COMMUTER ALERT:PATCO's Locust Street Stations To Be Closed During Rush Hour Due To Power Issue
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Patco, Septa

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only one PATCO station will remain open in Philadelphia following a power cable issue for Tuesday evening’s rush hour.

PATCO says that due to an immediate emergency repair and a power outage, all PATCO Locust Street stations will be closed at 9th, 12th and 15th Streets.

The only PATCO Philadelphia station that will remain open is 8th and Market while SEPTA makes emergency repairs.

The Locust Street stations will be closed from 2 p.m. until further notice.

SEPTA says crews were doing scheduled maintenance work when a power line was accidentally damaged.

PACTO customers are advised to consider alternate travel arrangements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s