DES MOINES, Iowa (CBS/AP) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it’s absolutely massive.

Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing to $667 million, making it the largest prize in the game’s history. The increase from $654 million reflects a surge in ticket sales.

Overall, it’s the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history. The record lottery jackpot remains a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.5 million.

The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday climbed to an estimated $345 million.

“It’s always a thrill to have both jackpots rolling, but there’s an extra spark now with Mega Millions reaching a new record,” said Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director. “Everyone is talking about the jackpot and running out to buy tickets for tonight’s drawing.”

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

