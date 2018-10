Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

LOWER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Lower Township are looking for a man wanted in connection to a burglary at a restaurant.

Police say the burglary happened at Erma Deli & Pizzeria on Breakwater Road on Sept. 16

If anyone has any information on the identity of the person in the photo, please call the Lower Township Police Detective Bureau at 609-886-1619, ext. 126, or submit an anonymous tip through their Nixle system.