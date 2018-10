Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s now a robot finger you can attach to your mobile phone.

It’s called the “Mobi-link” robotic finger, and plugs right into your cellphone.

It can stroke your hand as you use your phone.

But what’s even creepier, it can drag your phone across your desk.

A French researcher says he built the gadget to bring the sense of touch to human’s interactions with phones, computers and other devices.