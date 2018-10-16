Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man convicted in the killing a retired Philadelphia police officer has been resentenced.

Aaron Smith was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 1998 shooting death of retired Philadelphia Officer Frank King. On Tuesday, a judge resentenced Smith to 22 years to life.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office had asked for 19 years, 10 months, which would have equated to time served.

King was shot and killed a few days before Christmas in 1998 at Regan’s on the Boulevard. King was retired from the force at the time and was unarmed when he protected a bar employee. He was shot and killed. The man who pulled the trigger, Robert Ramirez, is behind bars for the rest of his life.

Smith, who was with Ramirez but did not pull the trigger, was convicted of second-degree murder. He has been in jail for almost 20 years. He was sentenced to life in prison, but a U.S. Supreme Court decision put out in 2016 indicated cases like Smith’s, must be resentenced.

Juvenile life in prison cases are currently being resentenced across the United States.