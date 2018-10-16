Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An Amber Alert remains active Tuesday for a 13-year-old girl missing from a home in western Wisconsin, where her parents were found dead.

Officials are searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, of Barron, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Authorities in Wisconsin believe she is in danger and have been looking for her since a 911 call early Monday morning. It’s not known who made the call.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the girl’s parents — James Closs, 56, and Denise Closs, 46 — were found dead in their home, just off of Highway 8, west of Barron. Officials say gunshots were involved, but didn’t describe the situation further.

Authorities believe Closs was in the home when her parents were killed.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.

The Barron Area School District says it will have increased police presence at all of its buildings Tuesday, as a precaution.

Police in Florida have reported a possible sighting of Closs in Miami Monday afternoon. Someone reported seeing her at a gas station, in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed men.

Closs is described as standing is 5 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Barron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-537-3106.