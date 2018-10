Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the peak of pumpkin spice season and Hersheypark announced the Pumpkin King Size shake is back.

The pumpkin pie milkshake has a caramel swirl and is topped with chocolate covered pretzels rods, and a pumpkin roll.

The shake is only available the three weekends of Hersheypark in the Dark.

The shake is only available at Simply Chocolate.