PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook could be used to spot those at risk of depression.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania say what people write can be a red flag for a future diagnosis.

Indicators include mentions of hostility and loneliness, words like “tears” and “feelings” and using first-person pronouns like “I” and “me” more often.

  1. George Padugan (@padugan) says:
    October 16, 2018 at 10:04 am

    someone should point out to the smarties at Penn that no one is honest on facebook. It’s all fake, a front to portray a life they wish they had, not their actual life. the only way you could diagnose this would be if the person wanted you to come to that conclusion. we have enough problems with mental health as it is. Why would they want to create an outlet for people to cry wolf.

