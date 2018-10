Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a social media outcry, Apple has changed the design of its original plain-looking bagel emoji.

Of course Philadelphians had something to say about this, the bagel had no cream cheese.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese itself weighed in, launching a Twitter poll and a Change.org petition.

We think that a #BagelEmoji without cream cheese is a #SadBagel, what do you think? #ItMustBeThePhilly — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) October 4, 2018

Apple finally relented, releasing an updated emoji depicting a doughier bagel with cream cheese.