Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new survey reveals just how exhausted Americans are. The report looked at workers and found most are worn out and drained, and that often results in sloppy work and health problems.

Nearly three-quarters of American workers are showing up to work tired and making some costly mistakes, according to a new national survey.

“I am currently working and going to school full-time, so I am tired,” said Angelique Malloy.

New research by the staffing firm, Accountemps, shows roughly 74 percent of United States workers operate while tired.

Being sleep deprived increases the risk for a variety of health problems, including higher obesity rates, heart disease, moodiness, and anxiety. It’s also been shown to decrease productivity.

“My eyes are tired, especially looking at the screen and stuff.”

CDC Suspects Mysterious Polio-like Disorder Circulates This Time Of Year

Nashville tops the list as the city with the sleepiest professionals, followed by Austin, Denver, and Indianapolis.

While workers in those places may be dragging the most, research says it’s a nationwide issue.

“The continued work load that individuals have, or workers have, the stress associated with it has a lot to do with lack of sleep because they tend to take work home,” said Richard Deosingh, the senior regional vice president at Robert Half.

Some recommended solutions include, ask for help before you burn out, leave work at work, and don’t bring gadgets to bed.

“When you’re employed it’s your personal brand at stake and do everything possible to make sure that brand is number one,” said Deosingh.

It’s recommended that people get about seven hours of sleep a night. Doctors say the best way to do that is to get on a regular sleep schedule.

Some samples of mistakes people make when they’re tired, accidentally deleting a project that took an excessive amount of time to put together and another paid everyone twice.