NEW YORK (CBS) – How much are you willing to spend on a really good cheeseburger?

Well, if you can push off paying your bills for a while, how does $2,000 sound?

A pizza shop in New York City is cooking up a 40-pound burger priced at $2,000.

It’ll consist of five layers of meat, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, ketchup, and pepperoni.

The proceeds will go to those impacted by Hurricane Florence in North Carolina.