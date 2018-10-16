  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One man is in critical condition following a double shooting in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened at 60th and Market Streets just after 9:30 Monday night.

Police say a 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot one time in the back of the head.

He was transferred to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 20-year-old man was reportedly shot once in the arm.

He was transferred to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

