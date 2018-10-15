  • CBS 3On Air

HIGHLAND, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home.

The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office received the call Saturday.

One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. A video posted on Instagram shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.

43878114 1932991790099952 1315053573683281920 n Wayward Pig Lured Home With Deputys Doritos

Credit: San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department.

“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce.

Since deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig, they knew where to take him.

He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

