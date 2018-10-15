Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Darby have uncovered a scam that targets seniors, involving vacant homes and cash deliveries. Police believe those behind it could be stealing money from victims all over the country.

Police have discovered victims in a least three states that fell for the same telephone scam, and they believe many more seniors may also have fallen for it.

Police arrested 38-year-old Richard Otoo at a vacant home at 429 Woodcliff Road on Saturday. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood believes Otoo is part of a sophisticated telephone scam.

“The people who are being scammed get a call from somebody who pretends to be a DEA agent and they’ll talk about their grandson, their son, their daughter being arrested for drugs and they’re currently in jail and they’re in bail and they need $6,000, $8,000, $10,000 for bail money,” explained Chitwood.

We have recovered tens of thousands of dollars from a suspect who has been bilking helpless seniors out of their lifelong savings. If you know a victim who may have sent money into the UD area please contact us — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) October 15, 2018

Upper Darby Police discovered the scam after getting a call from New York State Police, notifying them of a victim who shipped cash to the Woodcliff Road address, and asking Upper Darby Police to see who picked it up.

“Sure enough, the package is delivered by a FedEx driver,” said Chitwood.

Otoo was arrested after he arrived to pick up the package containing $6,000.

“Subsequently, we search his house and inside his house are three FedEx envelopes — one contains $9,500, the other contains $9,500 and the third one contains $9,000, so that’s $28,000, plus the $6,000, so we got $34,000 that we recovered,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood believes this investigation could reveal many victims of the same scam.

“Hopefully we can get to the bottom of this ring, which I believe is very sophisticated,” said Chitwood.

As a result of the investigation, police believe at least $400,000 has been sent to various locations in Upper Darby since July. If you or anyone you know may have fallen victim to this scam, contact police at 610-734-7693.