Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University continued their homecoming tradition of attempting to set a Guinness World Record.

This year they are looking to make some area children very happy.

The school is calling the event “Pack It Up TU” and students worked together to pack over 3,000 backpacks to break the world record for most backpacks stuffed with school supplies in an hour.

Temple is working with 20 organizations that will benefit from this event, including elementary and high schools.

In 2016, Temple shattered the record of most peanut butter and jelly sandwiches made in one hour with 49,100. The sandwiches were all donated to local food banks.