PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police captains in all of the Philadelphia Police Districts have meetings with neighbors to answer questions and hear concerns.

Monday night was a regularly scheduled meeting, but recent gun violence became a focus.

Concerned neighbors of the 19th Police District came out to listen and talk.

“There’s more crime, more shootings,” said Overbrook Park resident Beverly Chandran.

Chandran says she’s concerned about two shootings in Overbrook Park in the past month.

“What I’m concerned about is homeownership,” said Chandran. “Homeowners in the community. Not enough people [are] caring enough. Come out of your house and get involved.”

Neighbors here take pride and want to keep things safe.

Captain John Stanford and members of his team were on hand to talk about one of those shootings. It happened near Lamberton School, not during school hours, but late Friday night. A 24-year-old was shot and is in the hospital.

“Investigators still haven’t had a chance to talk to him completely because of his condition,” said Captain John Stanford. “He’s still hospitalized. Once he’s released or they have an opportunity to interview him they’ll be able to ascertain a little more information as to what he was doing in the parking lot.”

Stanford says his team is actively looking for a suspect. Music to the ears of neighbor Rhemar Pouncey who says the police do a good job, they just need help from the residents.

“It makes me want to go up with the police advisory board and go to other meetings to hear what their concerns are and see how I can help them,” said Rhemar Pouncey.

Police in the 19th will have another meeting next month.

The 35th District will have a prayer walk Thursday night, another district like the 19th taking proactive steps to be in the community.