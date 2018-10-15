  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Wawa, Wilmington

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need the public’s help to find a man accused of threatening a woman with a hammer outside of a Wilmington Wawa Sunday.

The incident happened at the Wawa on 2000 block of Limestone Road just after 4:30 p.m.

The victim told police the man followed her into the Wawa from another business then blocked her vehicle in.

Police: Man Shot Twice In Upper Body In Cheltenham Township

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30 and 35, 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Police say he drives a brown or grey Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspect is asked to contact Cpl. J. Jefferson at Troop 6 by calling 302-633-5000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s