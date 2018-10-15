Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police need the public’s help to find a man accused of threatening a woman with a hammer outside of a Wilmington Wawa Sunday.

The incident happened at the Wawa on 2000 block of Limestone Road just after 4:30 p.m.

The victim told police the man followed her into the Wawa from another business then blocked her vehicle in.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30 and 35, 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Police say he drives a brown or grey Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspect is asked to contact Cpl. J. Jefferson at Troop 6 by calling 302-633-5000.