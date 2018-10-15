Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a birthday party has left one man dead in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section.

Officials: Accident Causes Delays, Power Outages In Lower Merion Township

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on the 4700 block of North D Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say the victim was celebrating at the Central American Social Club.

They say things turned violent after three men walked in and approached him.

“One pulled a gun, handed it to a second male, and that second male from point-blank range fired at least two shots hitting the victim in the chest and stomach,” says Chief Inspector Scott Smalls.

Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings Outside Of Chinese Restaurants

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are questioning several eyewitnesses.