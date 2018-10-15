  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting at a birthday party has left one man dead in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section.

Officials: Accident Causes Delays, Power Outages In Lower Merion Township

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on the 4700 block of North D Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say the victim was celebrating at the Central American Social Club.

They say things turned violent after three men walked in and approached him.

“One pulled a gun, handed it to a second male, and that second male from point-blank range fired at least two shots hitting the victim in the chest and stomach,” says Chief Inspector Scott Smalls.

Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings Outside Of Chinese Restaurants

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are questioning several eyewitnesses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s