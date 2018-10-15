Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP (CBS) — Crews are on the scene after a driver went off of the road, hit a utility pole, and brought down live wires in Bala Cynwyd early Monday.

Officials say that the accident happened on Rock Hill Road and Belmont Avenue.

The driver has been safely removed from the vehicle and taken to Lankenau Hospital for evaluation.

The condition of the driver or what caused the accident is still unknown.

PECO is on the scene to restore power, but there is no confirmation on when power will return to that area.

#Mobile3 is on scene of this incident in Lower Merion Twp. If the roads in the area remain closed this will cause BIG delays in Manayunk & even on I-76 during the morning commute. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/AsDqwWfsuX — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 15, 2018

Rock Hill Road between Belmont Avenue and Conshohocken State Road is closed until further notice as those crews work.

Alternative routes for commuters are Levering Mill Road and Conshohocken State Road can be used to get around the road closure.