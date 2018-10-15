  • CBS 3On Air

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP (CBS) — Crews are on the scene after a driver went off of the road, hit a utility pole, and brought down live wires in Bala Cynwyd early Monday.

Officials say that the accident happened on Rock Hill Road and Belmont Avenue.

The driver has been safely removed from the vehicle and taken to Lankenau Hospital for evaluation.

rock hill road accident bala cynwyd Officials: Accident Causes Delays, Power Outages In Lower Merion Township

Credit: CSB3

The condition of the driver or what caused the accident is still unknown.

PECO is on the scene to restore power, but there is no confirmation on when power will return to that area.

Rock Hill Road between Belmont Avenue and Conshohocken State Road is closed until further notice as those crews work.

Alternative routes for commuters are Levering Mill Road and Conshohocken State Road can be used to get around the road closure.

 

