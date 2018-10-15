  • CBS 3On Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A six-term Democratic state representative from Philadelphia has died of a suspected heart attack.

The daughter of Rep. Mike O’Brien said he died in the early hours on Monday in the home where he had lived as a child in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Bridget O’Brien says her father had been battling a host of medical issues.

The 64-year-old O’Brien had decided not to seek re-election this year. He had been the ranking Democrat on the Urban Affairs Committee.

Survivors also include his wife and son.

Mike O’Brien had been a legislative aide to his predecessor, and before that had worked in a meatpacking plant.

Tributes have poured from other lawmakers that have worked closely with, knew, or aspired to be like O’Brien.

“He was a great man,” wrote Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

United States House candidate Dwight Evans also paid tribute to O’Brien after he learned of the news.

“Mike was a tireless advocate for those who felt their voices could not be heard,” wrote state Sen. John Sabatina.

