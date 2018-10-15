Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A six-term Democratic state representative from Philadelphia has died of a suspected heart attack.

The daughter of Rep. Mike O’Brien said he died in the early hours on Monday in the home where he had lived as a child in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Bridget O’Brien says her father had been battling a host of medical issues.

The 64-year-old O’Brien had decided not to seek re-election this year. He had been the ranking Democrat on the Urban Affairs Committee.

Survivors also include his wife and son.

Mike O’Brien had been a legislative aide to his predecessor, and before that had worked in a meatpacking plant.

Tributes have poured from other lawmakers that have worked closely with, knew, or aspired to be like O’Brien.

“He was a great man,” wrote Rep. Ryan Bizzarro.

Another one of the great ones passed away this morning. We’re going to miss State Rep. Mike O'Brien tremendously. He was a great man and #PAHouse member. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and close friends at this time. Rest easy and peacefully, my friend. 🙏🏼 — REP. RYAN BIZZARRO (@RyanBizzarro) October 15, 2018

United States House candidate Dwight Evans also paid tribute to O’Brien after he learned of the news.

My sincerest condolences to the O'Brien family on the passing of my former colleague Rep. Mike O'Brien this morning. He was a strong advocate for his constituents and the city that he loved. — Dwight Evans (@DwightEvansPA) October 15, 2018

“Mike was a tireless advocate for those who felt their voices could not be heard,” wrote state Sen. John Sabatina.

Devastated to hear of the passing of my former colleague Rep. Mike O'Brien of Philadelphia. Mike was a tireless advocate for those who felt their voices could not be heard. He was a wonderful legislator and an incredible friend. My thoughts are with his family at this time. — Sen. John Sabatina (@SenSabatina) October 15, 2018

RIP to my friend and colleague State Rep. Mike O’Brien who died this morning. He was such a passionate and genuine man who cared greatly about Philadelphia and improving the lives of all people no matter their circumstances in life. He will be truly missed. — Kevin J. Boyle (@RepKevinBoyle) October 15, 2018

