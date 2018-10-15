Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a wild scene in the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday as hundreds of dirt bikes and ATVs sped through the roads in memory of a fellow rider. The chaotic scene ended with approximately 20 arrests and about 30 ATVs and dirt bikes confiscated.

Hundreds of vehicles of all varieties overran neighborhoods from Southwest Philadelphia to Hunting Park to Mayfair late Sunday afternoon, sparking concerns about public safety.

EASILY 200 motorbikes, ATVS and other vehicles are blocking various streets / intersections across West Philadelphia. I’m told @PhillyPolice are monitoring. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Qod5BPeN3K — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 14, 2018

At times, the riders blocked traffic and went the wrong way down stretches of city streets.

The seemingly coordinated ride was apparently in memory of Kyrell Tyler. The 23-year-old, known as Dirt Bike Rell, was killed on Oct. 14, 2014 in Southwest Philly.

Philadelphia Police stayed close by. Some riders fell, leaving behind their bikes.

At one point, a commanding officer was heard over police radio ordering pursuing units to fall back as the group of around 75 made its way onto the Schuylkill Expressway.

#Chopper3 now following bikers / ATVS in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/M8vXz6W3uB — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 14, 2018

Arrests were eventually made. Chopper 3 captured a cemetery chase and takedown with a female officer hurtling over headstones.

The department reported around 20 arrests connected to the city-wide stunt show.

Usually timed with the onset of warmer weather, the department has maintained a high-profile crackdown on dirt bike and ATV riding, both of which are illegal on city streets.

There have also been a number of fatalities over the years.