Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Health officials in Delaware are confirming the first pediatric flu death for the 2018-2019 season.

A 5-year-old child from Sussex County has been confirmed as a flu victim, bringing the total number of flu cases this season to six since early October.

“He’s Giving CPR To A Squirrel”: Minnesota Officers Witness Remarkable Rescue

Other confirmed cases include two residents from New Castle County and three residents from Kent County.

The Delaware Public Health and Social Services is urging all state citizens as young as 6 months old to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have not done so.

“Now is the time to get your flu vaccine,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “Vaccinations not only prevent people from getting the flu, but they can reduce the severity of flu illness and prevent visits to the doctor, clinic, emergency room, hospitalizations, and serious consequences (including death) from influenza.”

Last year’s flu season recorded the highest number of confirmed cases since 2005 with over 1,200 people hospitalized. Thirty-five people from Delaware died from flu complications during the 2017-2018 season.

Pair Of Fourth Graders Hailed As Heroes For Saving Choking Kindergartner’s Life

Health officials are reminding the public that flu symptoms can occur suddenly and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and body aches, chills, and fatigue.

Delaware health officials will also offer flu clinics throughout the season.

For more information about the flu, visit flu.delaware.gov or https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm.