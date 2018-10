Queen Latifah Unable To Accept Marian Anderson Award, Citing Personal Reasons; Will Be Honored In The FutureAt the time of the announcement, Mayor Jim Kenney praised Queen Latifah for her groundbreaking career as an award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, actress and producer.

Philadelphia's First Board Game Cafe Expected To Open Within Next WeekPhiladelphia’s first board game cafe is expected to open within the next week on the corner of 17th and Fairmount Avenue.

Hundreds Of Dirt Bikes, ATVs Take Philly Streets In Memory Of 'Dirt Bike Rell'Hundreds of ATVs and dirt bikes swarmed the streets throughout Philadelphia.

Authorities: Man Dies In Vehicle Fire In South JerseyWhen the fire was put under control at 12:45 a.m., firefighters discovered a deceased male in the truck.

Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings Outside Of Chinese RestaurantsPolice are investigating two separate shootings outside of Chinese restaurants in Philadelphia Sunday night.

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Is Expecting Her First Child With Prince HarryThe pair had just touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple when the news broke.

Police Searching For Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Woman At KnifepointPolice are searching for a thin, 5-foot-6 black male in his 30s.

Authorities: Woman Leads Police On Wild Chase After Robbing New Jersey Walmart, Injuring 1 OfficerAfter robbing a Hamilton Walmart, the suspect reportedly ran over a loss prevention officer before injuring a police officer.

Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed Twice By Group Of AttackersThe victim and witness told police there was no argument or altercation before the attack.