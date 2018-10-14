Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman at knifepoint Saturday night.

The woman was walking on the 1200 block of Lombard Street when a man wearing a dark hoodie and black pants approached her, drew a knife and made her walk to a rear driveway where he sexually assaulted her, police say.

Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. They say the suspect is a thin, 5-foot-6 black male in his 30s.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information should call 215.686.TIPS.