Indiana

CLINTON, Ind. (CBS) — Two fourth graders in Indiana are being called heroes after saving a kindergartner’s life last week.

Lane Griffin and Zac Barnes were in the Ernie Pyle Elementary cafeteria when they saw a young boy choking on his cereal.

The two rushed into action, pounding the student’s back until the blockage was dislodged.

“My heart was racing at that time and my voice was real squeaky ’cause I was really nervous,” Griffin said. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

The two said they learned what to do from watching first responders and by videos online.

