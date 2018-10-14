  • CBS 3On Air

FRISCO, TEXAS (CBS) — New Jersey native and soccer superstar Carli Lloyd shared an incredible video on her Instagram Saturday but there was one small, upsetting detail.

In the video, Lloyd, from Delran, New Jersey, nailed a 45-yard field goal … at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility.

No need to worry though, Lloyd clarified that she is still an Eagles fan.

With a leg like that, Lloyd may have a future in the NFL.

Lloyd and the U.S. Women’s National Team face Jamaica in the semifinals of the Concacaf World Championships tonight in Frisco.

