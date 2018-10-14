  • CBS 3On Air

credit: cbs3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of motorbikes and ATVs on Philadelphia streets on Sunday left Philadelphia Police scrambling to keep tabs on the developing situation.

More than 300 disrupted traffic around 3:15 p.m. on Girard Avenue at 34th Street.

Police reported more than 300 bikers at Delaware Avenue and Reed Street in South Philadelphia.

Hundreds more bikers apparently shut down traffic for a time along the Platt Bridge.

A Philadelphia Police spokeswoman said they continue to monitor the situation.

A Pennsylvania State Police chopper was called in to assist.

Chopper 3 captured video of more bikes on Torresdale Avenue.

So far, police say there have been no arrests.

Comments
